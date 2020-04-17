VDH: 7,491 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 231 deaths

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia rose to 7,491 on Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH reports there have been 231 deaths attributed to the virus in the state so far, and 1,221 people have been hospitalized.

48,997 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, according to VDH.

In Southwest Virginia, the following cases were reported:

Washington County – 28

Bristol, Va. – 1

Scott County – 3

Lee County – 7

Wise County – 17

Buchanan County -12

Russell County – 2

Smyth County – 11

Tazewell County – 4

Washington County and Lee County both saw an increase of one case each.

Wise County total cases decreased by one from Thursday, making the total 17 in the county.

