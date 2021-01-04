VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 155 new cases

Southwest Virginia’s 7-day COVID hospitalization rate has skyrocketed the past week and reached its highest level Monday. The rural region has seen an average of 13.5 new daily hospitalizations the past week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

The eight-county, two-city region posted its highest single-day total of new hospitalizations and reached a high in its seven-day average of new hospitalizations — 13.6.

The hospitalization rate has jumped sharply in the past week, while the less volatile 14-day average has moved back to very near its mid-December high of 10.4. It’s at 10.2.

Washington County reported three new deaths and, combined with Bristol, 10 new hospitalizations on Monday.

Scott and Smyth Counties also reported a new death each.

Statewide, VDH reported 306,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 367,536.

VDH reports there have been 4,522 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 968 cases / 47 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (22 new cases/ 3 new hospitalization)

Buchanan County – 905 cases / 61 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Dickenson County – 667 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 1,566 cases / 67 hospitalizations/ 30 deaths (16 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Norton – 178 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)

Russell County – 1,608 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

Scott County – 1,262 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (10 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Smyth County – 1,898 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (14 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)

Tazewell County – 2,535 cases/ 96 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (16 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)

Washington County, Va. – 3,139 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (31 new cases/ 7 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)

Wise County – 2,151 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

