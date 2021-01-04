VDH: 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Southwest Virginia, 155 new cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia counties reported 155 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
The eight-county, two-city region posted its highest single-day total of new hospitalizations and reached a high in its seven-day average of new hospitalizations — 13.6.
The hospitalization rate has jumped sharply in the past week, while the less volatile 14-day average has moved back to very near its mid-December high of 10.4. It’s at 10.2.
Washington County reported three new deaths and, combined with Bristol, 10 new hospitalizations on Monday.
Scott and Smyth Counties also reported a new death each.
Statewide, VDH reported 306,617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.
According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 367,536.
VDH reports there have been 4,522 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.
Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.
Bristol, Va. – 968 cases / 47 hospitalizations/ 8 deaths (22 new cases/ 3 new hospitalization)
Buchanan County – 905 cases / 61 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (3 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Dickenson County – 667 cases / 26 hospitalizations/ 6 deaths (6 new cases)
Lee County – 1,566 cases / 67 hospitalizations/ 30 deaths (16 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Norton – 178 cases / 10 hospitalizations/ 1 death (3 new cases)
Russell County – 1,608 cases / 92 hospitalizations / 16 deaths (15 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
Scott County – 1,262 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 37 deaths (10 new cases/ 2 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)
Smyth County – 1,898 cases / 121 hospitalizations / 57 deaths (14 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 1 new death)
Tazewell County – 2,535 cases/ 96 hospitalizations/ 23 deaths (16 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations)
Washington County, Va. – 3,139 cases / 205 hospitalizations / 51 deaths (31 new cases/ 7 new hospitalizations/ 3 new deaths)
Wise County – 2,151 cases / 115 hospitalizations / 60 deaths (19 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization)
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
