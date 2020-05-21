VDH: 34,137 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 4 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,137 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,229 over Wednesday.
VDH said there have been 1,099 deaths across the state along with 4,093 hospitalizations.
Data shows this is the largest one-day increase in the Commonwealth since the pandemic started.
One new case each was reported for Scott, Wise and Washington Counties and the city of Bristol.
Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Buchanan County – 18 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations
Scott County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths
Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.
