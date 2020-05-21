VDH: 34,137 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 4 new cases in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 34,137 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,229 over Wednesday.

VDH said there have been 1,099 deaths across the state along with 4,093 hospitalizations.

Data shows this is the largest one-day increase in the Commonwealth since the pandemic started.

One new case each was reported for Scott, Wise and Washington Counties and the city of Bristol.

Bristol, Va. – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Buchanan County – 18 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Russell County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations

Scott County – 8 cases / 2 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 51 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 4 deaths

Wise County – 24 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

