VDH: 27,813 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 955 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 27,813 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

VDH said there have been 955 deaths across the state along with 3,592 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 185,551 in the Commonwealth Thursday.

Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death

Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries

Tazewell County – 7 cases

Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths

