VDH: 27,813 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 955 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 27,813 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
VDH said there have been 955 deaths across the state along with 3,592 hospitalizations. The number of testing encounters totaled 185,551 in the Commonwealth Thursday.
Bristol, Va. – 3 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 6 cases / 2 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 2 death
Smyth County – 15 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 11 recoveries
Tazewell County – 7 cases
Washington County, Va. – 49 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 23 cases / 10 hospitalizations / 2 deaths
