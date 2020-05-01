VDH: 16,901 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 581 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 16,901 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

VDH said there have been 581 deaths across the state along with 2,416 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 105,648 in the Commonwealth Friday.

The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:

Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery

Buchanan County – 16 cases

Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization

Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization

Russell County – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization

Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death

Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries

Tazewell County – 6 cases

Washington County, Va. – 38 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths

Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death

Two new cases in Washington County and one in Lee County were reported Friday.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.

