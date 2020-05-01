VDH: 16,901 COVID-19 cases in Virginia, 581 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health reported 16,901 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
VDH said there have been 581 deaths across the state along with 2,416 hospitalizations. The number of people tested totaled 105,648 in the Commonwealth Friday.
The health department reported the following number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in local counties and cities:
Bristol, Va. – 1 case / 1 recovery
Buchanan County – 16 cases
Lee County – 10 cases / 1 hospitalization
Norton – 2 cases / 2 hospitalization
Russell County – 4 cases / 1 hospitalization
Scott County – 7 cases / 2 hospitalization / 1 death
Smyth County – 13 cases / 4 hospitalizations / 8 recoveries
Tazewell County – 6 cases
Washington County, Va. – 38 cases / 8 hospitalizations / 3 deaths
Wise County – 22 cases / 9 hospitalizations / 1 death
Two new cases in Washington County and one in Lee County were reported Friday.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed cases in Virginia, click here.
