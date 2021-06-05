VDH: 14 new cases, 2 new deaths in Southwest Virginia

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

The new deaths were reported in Buchanan County and Tazewell County.

VDH also took away five cases from Friday’s total case count in Southwest Virginia. Those numbers are below.

Statewide, VDH reported 526,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 676,586.

VDH reports there have been 9,474 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va. – 1,574 cases / 111 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (-2 cases)

Buchanan County – 1,490 cases / 110 hospitalizations / 45 deaths (4 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Dickenson County – 956 cases / 43 hospitalizations / 18 deaths (-1 case)

Lee County – 2,435 cases / 112 hospitalizations / 49 deaths (-1 case)

Norton – 290 cases / 19 hospitalizations / 7 deaths

Russell County – 2,297 cases / 131 hospitalizations / 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Scott County – 1,857 cases / 130 hospitalizations / 59 deaths

Smyth County – 2,970 cases / 207 hospitalizations / 95 deaths

Tazewell County – 3,709 cases / 174 hospitalizations / 74 deaths (5 new cases / 1 new hospitalization / 1 new death)

Washington County, Va. – 4,994 cases / 432 hospitalizations / 110 deaths (- 1 case)

Wise County – 3,251 cases / 169 hospitalizations / 100 deaths (2 new cases)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE.