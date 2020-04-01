Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurses pray on helipad

by: Brittney Baird

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A powerful moment happened Monday on the helipad at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Angela Gleaves shared photos of herself and other staff members taking a minute to pray.

She said “When you have a few extra minutes at work, you take time to go to the helipad and pray.”

Gleaves said they prayed over the staff in their unit as well as the patients and their families.They also prayed for their colleagues taking care of patients around the world.

“It felt good to do this with some of my amazing co-workers. We could feel God’s presence in the wind. Know that you are all covered in prayer,” said Gleaves in her Facebook post.

Thank you to all medical professionals who are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19.

  • Staff prays on Vanderbilt's helipad
    (Courtesy: Angela Gleaves)
