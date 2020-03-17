Vanderbilt confirms ‘several’ students tested positive with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Vanderbilt University confirms that several undergraduate students have tested positive for COVID-19 and is urging the community and university to take further precautions to stop the spread.

The exact number of infected students was not given, however, the university has decided to take extra precautions. In addition to moving classes to online and alternative learning and having undergraduate students living on campus moved out, remaining students must stay in their residences as much as possible and avoid congregating in common spaces. The university restricted access to dining facilities and are using new safety protocols to promote social distancing for all remaining dining and food delivery options on campus.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols are being implemented, and all staff and faculty are currently working remotely in the interim. VandyRides service has been suspended, however, Vanderbilt University Public Safety will continue to provide on-call medical transportation.

On-campus university research labs are transitioning to only essential activities. The recreation and wellness center on campus is also closed until further notice.

Any student remaining on campus or living locally experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 should contact the Student Health Center. Faculty, staff, and postdocs should contact the Occupational Health Clinic. Everyone else should contact their medical provider.