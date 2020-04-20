VADOC: Hundreds of additional Virginia inmates to be tested for COVID-19

Two unidentified inmates pass out books and other reading material to inmates in confinement cells at the Hendry Correctional Institution Wednesday, April 11, 2007, in Immokalee, Fla. After a recent incident where an inmate was beaten and choked by guards, corrections heads are now trying to overhaul the facility by bringing in a new warden […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced that through combined efforts with the Virginia Department of Health and other organizations, hundreds of inmates in the state will be tested for coronavirus on Monday.

According to a release from VADOC, partners at the Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia and VDH have allowed hundreds of additional tests to be conducted.

VADOC says all symptomatic inmates are being tested during the pandemic.

According to the release, 434 VADOC offenders have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and 116 offenders have active cases.

The release also says 50 VADOC staff members have active coronavirus cases.

VADOC says in the release that point prevalence testing of asymptomatic inmates began last week to provide officials a better view of the actual cases in facilities.

