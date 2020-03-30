VADOC: Contract nurse tests positive for COVID-19; No cases among inmate population

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Virginia’s prison inmate population, but officials say one contractor has recently tested positive for the virus.

The Virginia Department of Corrections confirms a contract nurse at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently home.

“We are following CDC and VDH guidance regarding any staff and offenders the nurse recently came into contact with. Updates can be found on this page or by calling our information line, 804‑887‑8484,” VADOC posted on their website.

No in-person visits are Virginia prisons are available at this time.

The following update was also issued to the department’s website: