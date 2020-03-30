VADOC: Contract nurse tests positive for COVID-19; No cases among inmate population

VIRGINIA (WJHL) — No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among Virginia’s prison inmate population, but officials say one contractor has recently tested positive for the virus.
The Virginia Department of Corrections confirms a contract nurse at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently home.
“We are following CDC and VDH guidance regarding any staff and offenders the nurse recently came into contact with. Updates can be found on this page or by calling our information line, 804‑887‑8484,” VADOC posted on their website.
No in-person visits are Virginia prisons are available at this time.
The following update was also issued to the department’s website:
- The Virginia DOC is utilizing its COVID-19 Medical Guideline along with an Offender Screening Questionnaire and Medical Evaluation Tool to evaluate and monitor offenders’ health.
- If we have an offender in a state correctional facility who appears to meet the criteria for COVID-19 testing, the procedure is to contact the Virginia Department of Health and follow their guidance regarding testing.
- All offenders being released from the VADOC facilities as they finish their sentences are now screened for COVID-19 on the day of their release.
- There is a separate screening tool for employees. All employees must assess their risk on a daily basis prior to reporting to work.
- All persons entering any VADOC correctional facility will be screened using infrared/temporal artery thermometers (forehead thermometers).