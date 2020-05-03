VADOC: 2 staff members at Wallens Ridge State Prison test positive for COVID-19

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Corrections confirms that two staff members at a Southwest Virginia prison have COVID-19.

According to the VADOC website, those staff members are at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap.

At this time, no inmates at Wallens Ridge have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently more than 500 active cases of COVID-19 among staff and inmates total from state prisons, according to officials.

You can check out the latest numbers from VADOC at state prisons HERE.