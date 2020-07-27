UV light used to kill viruses like COVID-19 here in the Tri-Cities

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ultraviolet light has been used across the country in hospitals to kill airborne viruses and bacteria like SARS and influenza, and now the Tennessee Valley Authority hopes businesses and schools will be motivated to use this technology in their buildings to potentially help stop the spread of COVID-19.

President Donald Trump mentioned how ultraviolet light kills viruses in April at a White House News Conference.

Though President Trump suggested injecting patients with disinfectants, doctors highly discourage that but do say UVC light can disinfect the air, helping to kill viruses and bacteria.

Now this technology is being utilized in hopes to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This will cover roughly around 3,000 square feet,” said Ed Ritsko, owner of Johnson City Heating and Air as he held up a nano Induct™ by AirOasis. “It’s hard to believe that this little thing right here will change your life in one duck system.”

Ultraviolet light is not a new concept, but it might be a new way to fight COVID-19.

“The actual discovery of this type of light was back in the 1860s,” said TVA EnergyRight Solutions for Business and Industry Manager Jason Snyder. “Now, the World Heath Organization is saying that COVID-19 is airborne. Early on we thought it was droplets only. They decided that those droplets are just so small they just hang in the air for three hours now.”

Though the CDC said UV radiation in the health-care environment is limited, especially with killing coronavirus, the CDC does say UV light can kill airborne organisms and microorganisms on surfaces.

“It actually deactivates the virus so that it can no longer replicate, and so how viruses usually hurt us humans is by coming in, and they replicate themselves, you know, into billions and billions of times until they overload our systems; so in this case once that virus passes through the light it can’t replicate anymore,” explains Snyder.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says customers can receive a $30 per ton toward the purchase and installation of UVGI in your business’s HVAC ductwork system.

“They are pricey; they’re $200 a bulb,” said Ritzko. “The mechanism itself is $400 to $500 but you know put a price tag on that being sick two or three times a year.”

These lights can go into the duct work of many existing commercial HVAC systems.

It is recommended that you do not try to install this yourself; this is something that needs to be installed by a professional.