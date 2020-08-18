UT Knoxville Chancellor: Students that do not cooperate with contact tracing, filling out self-isolation form could be expelled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman gave an update Tuesday via Zoom after it was reported that 75 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19.

Plowman confirmed on that call that UT-Knoxville now has its first “cluster” of COVID-19 cases.

“It was related to an off-campus party at Laurel Avenue last Tuesday,” she said during Tuesday’s call.

Plowman added, “We know students have missed their friends and they want to connect but they have to do it safely, and if they are on this call you have to do it safely and doing it safely means not in large gatherings and without your mask or staying socially distant.”

She also made it very clear that there will be consequences for students that do not comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

“The harshest punishment I can think about for someone who willfully does not cooperate with contact tracing or filling out the self-isolation form. This is what is going to preserve our community’s ability to manage through this. If students do not cooperate, you could be expelled, so just listen to that very carefully. If students do not cooperate with contact tracers or with filling out the self-isolation form we will pursue if we need to student conduct and ultimately expelling a student from campus,” Plowman said.

