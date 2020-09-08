UT-Knoxville Chancellor: ‘Our case counts are going up way too fast’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In an updated virtual news briefing Tuesday, UT-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said in essence that the university was prepared to take extra precautions due to a significant rise in cases.

Plowman started her briefing by saying in part, “Our case counts are going up way too fast. We will need more drastic measures to stop the upward trajectory.”

Last week, university officials said they would be renting out an entire hotel to be used to quarantine students and employees.

Plowman said they have an additional hotel to use as isolation space for students living on campus who test positive for COVID-19.

Plowman also took time to review the following breakdown of case numbers on campus.