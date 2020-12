NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced Sunday that its COVID-19 public information lines are back online after being temporarily down due to the Christmas morning explosion in Nashville.

We are happy to report our COVID-19 Public Information Lines are operational again. For additional information and resources, go to https://t.co/175fK12fR4. pic.twitter.com/ukaybJMDjw — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 27, 2020

Those in need of assistance may contact the health department at (833) 556-2476 or (877) 857-2945.