UPDATE: 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, no cases reported in SWVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and state health officials said there have been 67 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide and 2 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 1,028 Virginians have been tested for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health’s website will update with that new number at noon, according to state health officials.

Governor Northam said that the state will follow the federal guidelines to avoid gatherings of ten or more people.

Virginians ages 65 and older were advised to self-quarantine.

Out of those 67 cases, none of those have been reported in Southwest Virginia.

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed cases in Virginia:

Photo: VDH

You can watch the entire news conference on our WJHL Facebook page below.

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.