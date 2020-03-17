University of Tennessee cancels Spring 2020 commencement amid coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies have been canceled, according to an announcement to students from UTK Chancellor Donde Plowman Monday.

The letter stated that there have been no cases of COVID-19 on campus.

As of this message, we do not yet have a confirmed case of COVID-19 on our campus. We know it is only a matter of time before that changes. Donde Plowman

The university moved all spring courses to online for the duration of the Spring 2020 semester.

The chancellor added preventative measures for students to take as they finish the semester online.

It is critical that we continue social distancing off campus as well. Please refrain from gathering with friends and large groups, avoid public spaces as much as possible, and keep yourself healthy so that we can keep our community healthy. Donde Plowman

