United Methodist bishop mandates suspending church services

ALCOA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local bishop is mandating that churches cancel worship services due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Bishop Mary “Dindy” Taylor with the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church ordered churches under her supervision to cancel worship services and meetings for at least two weeks effective immediately.

The Holston Conference includes 864 churches in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Georgia.

“The decision was prayerfully made to cancel worship services across the three states that make up Holston Conference,” Taylor said in a news release. “The decision is unanimous and mandatory for at least two weeks.”

Yesterday, Taylor urged churches to suspend large gatherings for the next two weeks.