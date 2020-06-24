United Airlines suspends flights to Myrtle Beach due to COVID-19 pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – United Airlines will suspend service to Myrtle Beach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline said on Wednesday the suspension will begin on July 6 due to “demand conditions” related to the COVI-19 pandemic.

“In accordance with the CARES Act grant, the U.S. Department of Transportation has authorized United to temporarily suspend service to Myrtle Beach, effective July 6, due to demand conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the airline state in a release.

The Myrtle Beach Airport saw a surge of traffic in May over the previous month. Passenger counts were up 400 percent over the previous month, with 22,856 total arriving and departing passengers.

But the Myrtle Beach area also has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Horry County set a single-day record with 133 new cases on Tuesday.

United Airlines offers spring/summer seasonal service. It will monitor demand to determine service for the spring/summer 2021 season.