Tri-Cities Subway restaurants feeding first responders, grocery store employees during virus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Subway restaurants in the Tri-Cities region began providing sandwiches to those aiding in relief efforts.

According to a release from Subway, the restaurants began providing food to those on the front lines of the pandemic on Sunday.

Some of the people being fed include members of the medical community, emergency responders and grocery store employees in the Appalachian Highlands.

“We recognize and are thankful for those who give of themselves day and night to take care of others, no matter the risk involved. Even though it pales in comparison, we are honored to be able to do our part by feeding our medical community, grocery store employees, local news stations, police and fire departments and I am sure there are many others,” said Subway Franchisee Mickey Baker.

To place an order under the program, reach out to Mickey Baker at 423-383-5373 or email mickeyjbaker@charter.net.