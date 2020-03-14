Tri-Cities parents talk to kids about COVID-19 prevention

TRI-CITIES (WJHL)- How are parents having conversations with their kids about COVID- 19 after they come home from school?

Parents in our region are saying they want to keep their children informed without giving them a reason to panic.

When you ask a child what coronavirus is, you may get an answer similar to Jaxson Mays,

“Um, a very bad sickness,” he tried to explain.

Are you worried about your child catching COVID-19?



The @CDCgov says children do not appear to be at a higher risk to catch the virus than adults. #COVIDー19 @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) March 14, 2020

Schools and parents are taking extra precautions when it comes to keeping children safe.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant asked Jaxson Laws what they are telling him in school about keeping safe from coronavirus.

“Always wash your hands,” said Laws.

Jaxson’s dad, Mark, is telling his son the same thing at home.

“We’re always hounding him to wash his hands. Constant reminders just to be mindful about what makes you sick and how you can get sick,” said Mark.

Along with frequent hand washing and staying away from people who are sick, the CDC recommends parents and caregivers to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in your home and wash children’s plush toys in warm water.

Five-year-old Neyland is in kindergarten and his dad, Jonathan Street, says his school is keeping their students very informed.

“They’ve kind of tried to talk on the children’s level. He’s actually been educating us and talking to us about extra hand washing, not touching his face and you know practicing good sensible hygiene,” said Street.

The Street family has a plan in place if schools where to shut down because of COVID-19.

“My wife and I, we’ve already kind of discussed our plan of action. Luckily for us we have someone that is very close that takes care of our son while we’re working in the afternoons. So we’re very blessed, but we do know that that would cause great concern for a lot of families and I hope there’s ways we could work around that as a community,” said Street.

Jonathan says although the community should be prepared, he doesn’t think there’s a need for panic.

“I would hope everyone could remain calm and we could stay unified as a country and a community here in the Tri-Cities,” he said.

According to the CDC, symptoms are the same in both adults and children such as fever, runny nose, and cough.

The CDC has a list of frequently asked questions and answers when it comes to coronavirus and children which you can find here.