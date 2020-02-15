Tri-Cities couple, other Americans could be evacuated from quarantined cruise ship on chartered flight Sunday

(WJHL) – Americans, including a Tri-Cities couple, quarantined aboard the “Diamond Princess” cruise ship off the coast of Japan will have the choice to be flown back to the United States Sunday on a chartered flight.

“The Department of State, working closely with the Department of Health and Human Services and other partner agencies, will provide a chartered aircraft to bring passengers directly from Japan to the United States,” said a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Japan.

Here is a letter sent to the passengers and crew aboard the ship regarding the evacuations:

Courtesy of U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Japan

In a follow-up email sent to passengers and crew members on board the cruise ship, the US Department of State outlines that Americans who wish to take advantage of the chartered flight must send confirmation by no later than 10 a.m. Tokyo time on February 16.

Here is a copy of the email sent to the ship:

Courtesy of U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Japan

Dr. Arnold Hopland of Elizabethton told News Channel 11 Saturday morning that he and his wife have sent their confirmation signaling they want to come home, but have no idea if that confirmation was received.

Internet signal is unreliable, Hopland said, inciting frustration amongst passengers wanting to return to the states. Hopland indicated that he had never sent an email from his phone before this trip.

Hopland also noted that U.S. citizens are being given a choice whether they wish to board the chartered flight or not. Some passengers have indicated that some of their loved ones who tested positive for the coronavirus were evacuated and they don’t know if they should come home on the chartered flight, or go to Japan where their family members are being treated.

Dr. Hopland told News Channel 11’s Josh Smith that those passengers have received no word from the Department of State about an alternative return option from Japan besides the chartered flight.

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. (R-Tenn.) released the following statement after the evacuation of U.S. citizens from the Princess Diamond cruise ship was announced Friday night:

“I am relieved to hear that American citizens quarantined on the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan will be evacuated to the United States for medical evaluation and any necessary care. I applaud the administration for this decision, which I know was not easy given the rapidly-changing situation. All of the government officials at HHS, CDC, State, and DHS, as well as the cruise line staff and officials and the Government of Japan, working to ensure the health and safety of our friends and families have my sincere appreciation for their efforts.” Rep. Phil Roe

Congressman Roe wrote a letter with his colleagues to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of State (State), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday to encourage the evacuation of American citizens off the Diamond Princess to a U.S.-based facility.