Town of Greeneville closes senior center, meals still available

GREENEVILLE, Tenn.(WJHL) – In an effort to curb the potential spread of COVID-19, the town of Greeneville announced that its senior center is closing.

The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will close beginning Wednesday until further notice, according to a press release from the town, and all scheduled activities through the town’s Parks and Recreation Department remain canceled.

Meal services for citizens over age 60 are still available through the Roby Center and can be accessed by calling 423-639-3128.

The closings come less than a week after the town announced new precautions for police officers. Until further notice, the town’s police force will be limiting contact with the public by:

Not entering a residence unless it is necessary

Maintaining a 6-foot distance when engaging with the public if possible.

Not asking the public for signatures when issuing citations

Taking reports from citizens in the parking lot instead of in the department

Town Hall will continue operations on a regular schedule including the offices for the mayor, city administrator, recorder, finance, building and planning departments.

Additionally, town employees are urged to maintain sanitary habits and discouraged from coming to work if they are sick.

All games, practices and events through the parks and recreation department are also canceled until further notice.

For more of our continuing COVID-19 coverage, click HERE.



COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Stay up-to-date with guidelines from the CDC and The World Health Organization.