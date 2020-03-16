1  of  4
Town of Boone declares state of emergency due to spread of COVID-19

Photo: Downtown Boone, NC via Facebook

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Town of Boone, North Carolina has declared a state of emergency following a presumptively confirmed positive case in Watauga County.

PREVIOUS: First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Watauga County, NC

According to the declaration, mayor Rennie Brantz declared a state of emergency and determined that there is an imminent threat to the public’s safety.

The declaration says public authorities “will be unable to maintain public order or afford adequate protection for lives or property.”

You can read the entire declaration below:

