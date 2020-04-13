1  of  2
TN Gov. Bill Lee extends 'stay-at-home' order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May

by: News Channel 11 Staff

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Monday afternoon announced in a news briefing that the state’s ‘stay-at-home’ order would be extended to April 30.

Governor Lee said there are plans to reopen the economy in May. He is forming an economic recovery group to work with local mayors, health care professionals and representatives of impacted industries.

