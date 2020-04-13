TN Gov. Bill Lee extends ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Monday afternoon announced in a news briefing that the state’s ‘stay-at-home’ order would be extended to April 30.

BREAKING: @GovBillLee says the "stay at home" order will remain in place through April 30th. He says the state's economy will begin restarting in phases starting in May. Lee will create an economic recovery group to oversee the economic phased in re-opening. — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) April 13, 2020

Governor Lee said there are plans to reopen the economy in May. He is forming an economic recovery group to work with local mayors, health care professionals and representatives of impacted industries.

