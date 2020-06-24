Tickets still available for Garth Brooks drive-in concert

(WJHL) – Three regional drive-in theaters still have tickets left to see Garth Brooks perform on the big screen this weekend.

Stateline Drive-in in Elizabethton, Park Place Drive-in in Marion and Central Drive-in in Norton all have tickets remaining for the concert, which will hit the big screen on Saturday.

Tickets are $100 per vehicle, and up to six passengers may be in the vehicle (if each passenger has a seatbelt), evening out to about $16.67 per person.

Park Place Drive-in (Marion) has tickets available for a showing at 9 p.m. Both Stateline Drive-in (Elizabethton) and Central Drive-in (Norton) have tickets available for showings at 9 p.m. and midnight.

Brooks announced that the pre-recorded concert would take the big screen earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Encore Live is producing the concert at 300 drive-ins across the country.

You can order tickets by clicking here. Limit two tickets per order.

