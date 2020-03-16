The Comedy Barn, Dolly Parton’s Stampede among Sevier County dinner shows closing until May

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several popular dinner show theaters in Sevier County will close until May as greater public precautions are taken amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

World Choice Investments, the owners of The Comedy Barn Theater, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud, Pirates Voyage and Smoky Mountain Opry, will close the dinner shows until May 9, citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.

The company is also closing its facilities in Branson, Missouri and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC yesterday and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,” World Choice Investments CEO Jim Rule said. “We can control the group size in our Frizzle Chicken House Café and it will remain open at this time.”

Guests with tickets during the temporary closure should call 865-453-4400 for rescheduling information.

World Choice Investments said it continues to watch the conditions, consult with its medical experts and will follow CDC guidelines. Any additional changes will be released at a later time should they occur.

