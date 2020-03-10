Tennessee’s capability to test for COVID-19 remains low, but health officials promise changes 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee health officials have been testing for coronavirus since February 20.

“We have our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee,” Governor Bill Lee said, on Thursday.

Just last week, leaders could not say how many people had been examined, or how many tests are available.

“It’s limited capacity but we have plenty for now,” said Department of Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Plenty turned out to be 85 test kits for the entire state. Since then there have been more confirmed cases and more questions.

“They are not responding to this health care emergency,” said state representative, Mike Stewart.

Monday, a coalition of state democrats, demanded answers directly from the state health department.

“The commissioner of health and this administration are not being transparent,” Stewart said.

In a matter of hours, Commissioner Piercey was out in front, updating the public on the progress of the governor’s coronavirus task force.

“We are continuing to get supplies in, so we actually may have additional capacity,” said Piercey.

At least 165 additional virus test kits are ready, plus the promise of a coming game changer.

“We will very soon move from not only state health lab testing, but also to commercial availability,” Piercey said.

Meaning by the end of the week, private labs could greatly increase testing capabilities statewide. At the same time, help from Washington is also being assured.

“Testing is now available in all state labs in every state in the country, over a million tests have been distributed,” said Vice President, Mike Pence. “Before the end of this week another 4 million tests will be distributed.”

In Tennessee, the health department can provide testing for free, but the supply remains limited for the time being.

Tests are made available to patients with appropriate symptoms and physician referral.