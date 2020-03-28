Tennessee Titans host “Project C.U.R.E.” PPE drive

PRESS RELEASE:

The Tennessee Titans will host a personal protection equipment (PPE) drive with Project C.U.R.E. Nashville on Sunday, March 29, at Nissan Stadium. The drive will benefit local hospitals, clinics and other health organizations in need of medical supplies due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The drive will be held in Lot A of Nissan Stadium from noon – 4 p.m. CT, in strict accordance with social distancing guidelines and with the blessing of city officials. Collection bins will be placed six to 10 feet apart for two car lines. Those wishing to bring items will place their donation items directly into the bins, with no person-to-person contact with volunteers staffing the event. Vehicles should enter Lot A off of Woodland St. and exit on Russell St.

Items being donated must be unopened and unused. Supplies in need include: • Sterile and non-sterile gloves • Hand sanitizer • Bleach bottles and sprays • Isopropyl alcohol • Eye protection and goggles • Clear face shields • Tie-on or ear loop masks (cloth masks will not be collected) • Respirator masks and/or filters (N-95, N-99, P-100) • PAPR respirators (3M or MaxAir), hoods, filters, batteries, chargers and tubes • Disposable gowns • Shoe covers • Biohazard bags

Project C.U.R.E. is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical relief, delivering life-saving medical equipment and supplies to hospitals and clinics in over 130 countries. On average, each week the organization delivers three to five semi-truck sized containers packed with the medical equipment and supplies.

In this time of crisis, Project C.U.R.E. is donating all masks, gloves, PPEs, and other items needed to fight the COVID-19 virus to hospitals and first responders in Nashville and surrounding areas.

WHAT: Project C.U.R.E. PPE Drive

WHEN: Sunday, March 29, noon – 4 p.m. CT (Interviews available between 12:30 – 2 p.m.)

WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Lot A (ingress via Woodland St., egress via Russell St.)

