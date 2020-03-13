Tennessee State Parks release plan addressing COVID-19

(WJHL) – The Tennessee State Parks have released a plan regarding COVID-19, also called the coronavirus.

According to the release on the state parks websites, the parks will remain open.

“We are taking the recommended precautions from the CDC to maintain clean and sanitary public spaces (visitor centers, restrooms, etc.),” officials wrote.

The also said that the cabins and hotels at the state parks will remain open. State park officials said they are following the CDC recommended precautions to clean and maintain these facilities.

“Our employees have been instructed to following the guidelines set forth by the Tennessee Department of Health and Center for Disease Control,” they also wrote. “Cleaning and disinfecting restrooms, bathhouses, inn room, cabins and frequently touched surfaces. Restrooms and bathhouses are cleaned daily or more often, based upon the level of park use… We are cleaning frequently touched surfaces more frequently with a disinfectant cleaning solution.“

Whether events at state parks are canceled are being determined on a park-by-park basis. Anyone with concerns about an event are urged to contact the park hosting the event.