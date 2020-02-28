Tennessee preparing strategies for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee is developing a coordinated plan and strategy for the coronavirus threat even though the global outbreak hasn’t arrived in the state, Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday.

“The most important thing we can we can do is be prepared,” Lee said. He said a meeting is planned for mid-afternoon Friday to discuss a coordinated response.

“We have a plan and a strategy to be prepared,” he said. “We’re very concerned about it. We are working daily to make certain we are prepared.”

He said the plan will coordinate the state’s response with federal and local efforts.

