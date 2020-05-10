Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, Youth Opportunity Investments to quarantine additional juveniles who test positive for novel coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release May 9, the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and private provider Youth Opportunity Investments will quarantine additional juveniles in state custody at a Memphis youth treatment facility after a second round of novel coronavirus testing revealed additional cases.

After the second round of testing on May 6, an additional 17 juveniles received positive tests on Saturday, according to the release.

All youth who tested positive remain in quarantine and are being monitored by CSI nursing staff.

