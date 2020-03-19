Tennessee COVID-19 cases up to 154, 56 case increase from Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee has risen to 154 as of Thursday afternoon.



The state Department of Health reported 98 cases Wednesday for an increase of 56 cases.

Sullivan County is still reporting one case of COVID-19.

According to the state department’s website, Davidson County’s positive case count rose by 17 cases from Wednesday for a total of 75 cases. New cases have been reported in Cumberland, Montgomery and Wilson counties in middle Tennessee and Dyer County in west Tennessee.

According to the department, 26 positive cases are in residents from other states or countries.

Of the 154 positive tests reported, most positive cases have come through commercial laboratories. Of the 497 tests administered through the state, 33 have been positive, according to the department’s website.

Almost half of the infected patients in Tennessee are between the ages of 21 and 40, according to reported data. Two children under 11 tested positive as well as 16 people over 70.

Numbers reported March 19, 2020. Data retrieved from tn.gov

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is expected to deliver an update on the situation to media at 4 p.m. EST.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by a novel coronavirus first detected in humans in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

Severe symptoms that require immediate medical attention include difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face. Stay up-to-date with guidelines from the CDC and The World Health Organization.