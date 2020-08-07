Tenn. health commissioner on test result turnaround times: ‘hovering just north of three days’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – At a Thursday COVID-19 press briefing, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy said lower testing rates have been reported across the state, and she fears it is due to people choosing not to get tested due to long turnaround times for results.

“I think there are some people that are avoiding testing because of delays in lab processing that we’ve had,” she said.

Piercy said the test result turnaround times are still “hovering just north of three days.”

“My fear is that people are having some symptoms, perhaps even mild, and they don’t get tested because they’re dissuaded by the long turnaround time, I want to take this opportunity to remind you how critically important it is that you get tested if you have any COVID symptoms or if you’ve been exposed and are not feeling well, it’s critically important that you do that so we can make sure we know who’s positive and be able to mitigate the spread,” Piercy said.

