Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a statement on Monday morning, urging all school districts across the state to close “as soon as practically possible.”

The statement said all schools are expected to close by Friday, March 20 at the latest.

The governor’s statement says schools should remain closed through March 31 with further guidance for districts coming at that time.

Governor Lee says superintendents and local leadership will have his administration’s full support in determining when to close this week.

