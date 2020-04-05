TDOC: Inmate tests positive for COVID-19 after hospital visit

NASHVILLE – While being treated at a local hospital for an unrelated medical issue, an inmate assigned to the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was transported to the hospital on March 25. On March 30, when he was scheduled to be discharged, he developed a fever and was then tested for COVID-19. The results returned positive on April 3. Upon discharge from the hospital, the inmate will be held in isolation in a medical infirmary within TDOC until he is determined to be non-infectious, per CDC guidelines.

Out of an abundance of caution, two other inmates at Turney Center, who may have been in contact with the inmate, have been quarantined and are being observed for any possible symptoms.

Appropriate measures have been taken to ensure the safety, health and well-being of the inmates as well as staff. Those measures follow TDOC guidelines as well as those provided by the Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Disinfection and safety measures are ongoing and everyone is being reminded to continue practicing the recommendations from the CDC and Department of Health to help prevent spreading COVID-19:

· Frequent hand-washing

· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

· Use social distancing

· Stay home if you are sick

· Clean and disinfect often

The Department of Correction encourages members of the public to visit our website for frequently asked questions related to COVID-19. https://www.tn.gov/correction/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-covid-19.html.