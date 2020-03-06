TDH: Test results come back negative for household contacts of first confirmed case of coronavirus in Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The household contacts of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Tennessee have tested negative for the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

PREVIOUS: Governor: Tennessee’s first coronavirus case is in Williamson County

According to a release from TDH, the individuals in contact with the 44-year-old man in Williamson County confirmed to have the virus were tested on March 5.

The patient’s household contacts tested negative for the coronavirus, as well as two other unrelated individuals.

TDH says the virus is not widespread in the state as of this time and the overall risk remains low for the general public.

Tennesseans are encouraged to practice good hygiene and avoid contact with people who are sick.

A hotline on coronavirus has been opened by TDH for information available to the public. You can reach that hotline at 877-857-2945 or find more information on TDH’s website.