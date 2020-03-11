TDH releases county-by-county breakdown of confirmed cases

Three new cases confirmed in Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) — The Tennessee Department of Health released a county breakdown of the seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus Tuesday evening.

Of the seven, four are in Williamson County. Shelby, Davidson and Sullivan counties each have one confirmed case.

“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.”

The Tennessee Health Department is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases, the agency said. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.

The Tennessee Department of Health is posting COVID-19 updated numbers online by 3 p.m. ET each day.

The department’s State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist in identifying cases and treating individuals.

The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions, including Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

