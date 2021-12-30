TDH: Oral antiviral COVID treatments available for some Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans who prefer pills over shots have a new way to battle COVID-19.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) states that on Thursday, the state received oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19. The treatments include prescription drugs from both Merck and Pfizer.

Merck’s molnupirvar and Pfizer’s Paxlovid™ each received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as oral treatments for COVID-19.

“Early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death,” the release states. “These treatments are recommended for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.”

The TDH provided the following table to depict who is eligible for which treatment:

Molnupiravir Paxlovid™ Approved age for use 18 years and older 12 years and older When to start treatment As soon as possible after testing

positive, within 5 days of

symptoms As soon as possible after

testing positive, within 3 days

of symptoms Typical regimen 40 pills over a 5-day period 30 pills over a 5-day period Use in pregnancy or

breastfeeding No Yes

People who qualify for the treatments are told to speak with their physicians first and reminded that they will require a prescription.

The release states that the TDH and Walmart pharmacies have worked together to distribute the free treatments across Tennessee. To find a participating Walmart pharmacy, click here.

“Initial supply in the state is limited as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses

of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid™,” the release states. “TDH anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases.”

The department stated that while the antiviral treatments could be beneficial, being vaccinated against COVID-19 is still the best defense.