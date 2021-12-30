TDH: Oral antiviral COVID treatments available for some Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennesseans who prefer pills over shots have a new way to battle COVID-19.
A release from the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) states that on Thursday, the state received oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19. The treatments include prescription drugs from both Merck and Pfizer.
Merck’s molnupirvar and Pfizer’s Paxlovid™ each received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as oral treatments for COVID-19.
“Early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death,” the release states. “These treatments are recommended for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.”
The TDH provided the following table to depict who is eligible for which treatment:
|Molnupiravir
|Paxlovid™
|Approved age for use
|18 years and older
|12 years and older
|When to start treatment
|As soon as possible after testing
positive, within 5 days of
symptoms
|As soon as possible after
testing positive, within 3 days
of symptoms
|Typical regimen
|40 pills over a 5-day period
|30 pills over a 5-day period
|Use in pregnancy or
breastfeeding
|No
|Yes
People who qualify for the treatments are told to speak with their physicians first and reminded that they will require a prescription.
The release states that the TDH and Walmart pharmacies have worked together to distribute the free treatments across Tennessee. To find a participating Walmart pharmacy, click here.
“Initial supply in the state is limited as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses
of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid™,” the release states. “TDH anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases.”
The department stated that while the antiviral treatments could be beneficial, being vaccinated against COVID-19 is still the best defense.