TDH: 74 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health reported 225,658 confirmed cases and 12,249 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The health department also announced 2,872 confirmed deaths and 1,300 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 223,867 confirmed cases and 2,834 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 237,907 as of October 22, 2020 including 3,011 deaths, 1,300 current hospitalizations and 212,555 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 10.11% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/LM4nfALHig — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 22, 2020

Little relief in sight for NE Tennessee's COVID surge. Test totals were a bit higher today and positivity rate was 17%. 240 new cases, 2 deaths in Sullivan County with Johnson County the only bright spot. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 22, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

Total cases: 1,465

Inactive/recovered: 1,299

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 134

Greene County

Total cases: 1,618

Inactive/recovered: 1,324

Deaths: 51

Active cases: 243

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,142

Inactive/recovered: 961

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 157

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,117

Inactive/recovered: 1,037

Deaths: 7

Active cases: 73

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,395

Inactive/recovered: 2,648

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 701

Unicoi County

Total cases: 384

Inactive/recovered: 305

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 77

Washington County

Total cases: 3,241

Inactive/recovered: 2,699

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 496