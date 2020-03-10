TDH: 6 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tennessee

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that six cases of COVID-19, also referred to as the coronavirus, are confirmed in the state.
According to the TDH release, the two new patients are adult males in Middle Tennessee.
“TDH is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States,” TDH officials said in the release.
The TDH is recommending “routine precautions” that are used to protect against respiratory viruses, such as washing hands often or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home if sick.
The Tennessee Department of Health has launched a Coronavirus Public Information Line. The number is 877-857-2945. It’s available daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern.