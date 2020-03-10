TDH: 6 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the heart of downtown Nashville, the AT&T building has a sign on the door confirming an occupant at the address has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus. CBRE, the property management group says the building remains open for tenants and visitors of the “Batman Building.” However, an employee inside the building says her office is closed. The woman also believes she may have the deadly virus, but that she is being denied testing. The 42-year-old mother says she has been sick for more than a week. “This is not normal flu​. I couldn't hardly breath, I still can't. I have to take constant short breathes. I literally hurt in my bones. I have not eaten in 5 days because I don't want to get sick​,” she told News 2, News Channel 11's sister station, over the phone. She says she went to a local hospital, where they swabbed her nose and diagnosed her with the flu. However, she wanted to be tested for the novel coronavirus which she believed she has.​“I do, I wholeheartedly believe I do and think all my coworkers need to be tested. This is how it spreads​,” she explained.

The woman’s concerns have grown now that there is a confirmed case of the virus inside the building where she works. She worries she may have infected the hundreds of employees there, she worries about this that have touched the elevator buttons, the doors or used the public restrooms. She also worries about her child that attends metro schools. ​“What if I gave it to somebody at my work and their child gets it and they die and it all could have been avoided on Monday if I'd just gotten the test​,“ she cried. The woman was at another local hospital Monday night in isolation, still trying to get a test. The state has 165 COVID-19 tests available in the entire state. Vanderbilt plans to begin testing soon.