TDH: 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee including one in Sevier County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday afternoon Tennessee Department of Health officials released the latest number of COVID-19 cases statewide.

That number, now up to 52, still includes just one case from the Tri-Cities Region in Sullivan County.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 52 as of March 16, 2020. The age range of cases is 11 to 82 years old. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GMVBVD8jHF — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 16, 2020

The closest cases to our region outside of Sullivan County include one case in Sevier County and one case in Knox County.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.