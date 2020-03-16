1  of  2
TDH: 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee including one in Sevier County Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Monday afternoon Tennessee Department of Health officials released the latest number of COVID-19 cases statewide.

That number, now up to 52, still includes just one case from the Tri-Cities Region in Sullivan County.

The closest cases to our region outside of Sullivan County include one case in Sevier County and one case in Knox County.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

