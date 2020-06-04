Breaking News
TDH: 25,120 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new cases for Northeast Tenn.
Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health reported 25,120 cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 298 cases since Wednesday.

The department also said there have been 401 deaths, 1,855 hospitalizations and 16,643 recoveries.

According to the state’s data there are no new cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The following are a list of active cases in our region.

Carter County: 0

Greene County: 4

Hawkins County: 1

Johnson County: 4

Sullivan County: 0

Unicoi County: 41

Washington County: 1

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

