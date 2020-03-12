TDH: 18 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed nine additional cases of coronavirus across the state, bringing the total number of people infected to 18.

Six of the cases are in Nashville-Davidson County. Eight of the cases are in Williamson County, with Shelby County (Memphis) confirming two cases, Knox County and Sullivan County both confirming one case.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a state of emergency earlier Thursday.

