TDH: 104 new COVID-19 cases in Washington County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Tennessee Department of Health reported 242,575 confirmed cases and 14,305 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

A sad data point today from @TNDeptofHealth — 8 COVID deaths in the NE Tennessee region, including 3 in Hawkins County. Today's new case numbers regionally are also high. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 29, 2020

The health department also announced 3,087 confirmed deaths, 1,394 current hospitalizations, and 227,271 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 256,880 as of October 29, 2020 including 3,263 deaths, 1,394 current hospitalizations and 227,271 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.50% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/LkACbSFsHd — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 29, 2020

Carter County

Total cases: 1,666

Inactive/recovered: 1,392

Deaths: 36

Active cases: 238

Greene County

Total cases: 1,876

Inactive/recovered: 1,480

Deaths: 54

Active cases: 342

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,272

Inactive/recovered: 1,074

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 170

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,192

Inactive/recovered: 1,091

Deaths: 7

Active cases: 94

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,981

Inactive/recovered: 3,088

Deaths: 50

Active cases: 843

Unicoi County

Total cases: 477

Inactive/recovered: 350

Deaths: 5

Active cases: 122

Washington County

Total cases: 3,663

Inactive/recovered: 3,006

Deaths: 53

Active cases: 708