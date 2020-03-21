TDA: Farms to offer fresh food for pick-up during COVID-19 outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that multiple farms that sell directly to the public will continue to take preventative measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, a handful of these farmers offer online sales along with delivery or pick-up options to limit person-to-person contact.

Pick Tennessee Products features a searchable database of farms that sell directly to the public, or consumers can download the PickTN mobile app to find a local farm with these options.

According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not believed to spread through food, but the Tennessee Department of Agriculture urges those who produce and manufacture to take extra preventative measures.

The CDC listed ways for individuals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on their website.

