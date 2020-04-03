Target to limit customers inside stores ‘when needed’ starting April 4

FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is raising its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings outlooks, following strong sales in its stores and online during the critical holiday season. The retailer said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, that its outlook changes also reflect recently-enacted federal tax reform. (AP […]

(WJHL)- In an article on Target’s website, officials said they would be limiting customers “when needed” starting this weekend.

The article read in part, “…beginning April 4, Target will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage.”

Officials with Target also said that “if metering is needed” they would put an employee outside of the store with a designated waiting area.

Target also addressed employee safety and said, “Over the next two weeks, Target will begin providing all team members in our stores and distribution centers with high-quality, disposable face masks and gloves at the beginning of every shift, and strongly encourage our teams to wear them while working.”

