Sullivan Co. Health Department: Confirmed case of coronavirus did not fly through Tri-Cities Airport

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Health Department revealed new details in the confirmed case of the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, also referred to as coronavirus.

According to Dr. Stephen May, there is still no evidence of any type of community spread of the virus as of Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. May said the first person in the county with the virus is currently doing well while in isolation. The department is considering risk factors and determining who in the community should be tested.

The number of people who will be tested changes daily, according to Dr. May.

Dr. May told News Channel 11 that even though the confirmed case had recently traveled internationally, the person did not fly through Tri-Cities Airport.

PREVIOUS: Sullivan Co. health officials confirm coronavirus patient traveled internationally, has self-quarantined

When asked why the identity of the confirmed case has not been released, Dr. May said the department is doing its best to protect the patient’s privacy.

“We’re trying to protect the confidentiality and not release a lot of information that could help somebody identify who this private person is,” Dr. May said.

Dr. May said if there was a risk to the community from the individual, then they would let residents know.

PREVIOUS: Sullivan Co. school systems, health officials preparing for ‘possibility’ of coronavirus outbreak

As of Wednesday, the department is still tracing people who came into contact with the individual, but the investigation should not take long locally. Dr. May said the tracing of contacts across state lines will take longer.

According to Dr. May, the person does not present any further risk while in isolation.

The individual will be isolated for 14 days, but Dr. May is unsure of how many days the person has been isolated so far.

Dr. May also said the supply of test kits is monitored day-by-day, but kits are still limited.

As of Wednesday, Dr. May said the flu is still a bigger risk to the community.