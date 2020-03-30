Staff member at Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute tests positive for COVID-19

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Development Services confirms a staff member from the Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute has tested positive for COVID-19.

Senior Advisor for External Affairs Meghan McGuire says they can not reveal any more details about the staff member but “this person is in our thoughts and we hope for a full recovery as quickly as possible.”

McGuire adds the hospital is working with the Virginia Department of Health and that as of March 14, the DBHDS hospitals has been screening employees before each shift for the coronavirus.

You can read the full statement below:

“Hospital staff is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. We are currently identifying and contacting employees who had close proximity to this person so they can monitor their symptoms. Since March 14, DBHDS hospitals statewide have been screening employees prior to each shift and monitoring for associated signs and symptoms of COVID-19 in patients. There are currently no patients at SWVMHI with major symptoms but given the rapid spread of the virus statewide, we do not expect this can possibly stay the same at DBHDS hospitals for much longer. As a result, we are working to prevent possible cases and planning for what to do should there be one. This includes following CDC guidelines for health care organizations, restricted visitation policies, further increased infection control measures, and social distancing practices with staff and patients to minimize risk of exposure. Also, we are preparing for how to isolate any individuals should there be positive COVID-19 case(s). We are also taking every opportunity to decompress our hospital census and rapidly arrange for community based services for those who can be safely discharged because living in a congregate setting can increase risk. Finally, we are doing everything we can to procure additional PPE, such as masks, gloves, gowns, etc, which is an extreme challenge in the national shortage of PPE.”