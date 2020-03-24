1  of  2
Breaking News
Company confirms COVID-19 case at Rogersville manufacturing facility Gov. Lee asks schools to remain closed through late April
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing
1  of  4
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

Southernmost end of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Coronavirus

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook page)

(WJHL) – The southernmost 14 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway are now closed due coronavirus.

According to the National Park Service, the section from Milepost 455 to 469 are closed “in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in coordination with travel restrictions in place from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Great Smoky Mountains Park.”

NPS officials state that other sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway remain accessible.

“The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees,” they stated in a post on the Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook page.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss