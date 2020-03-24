Southernmost end of Blue Ridge Parkway closed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

(WJHL) – The southernmost 14 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway are now closed due coronavirus.

According to the National Park Service, the section from Milepost 455 to 469 are closed “in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in coordination with travel restrictions in place from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Great Smoky Mountains Park.”

NPS officials state that other sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway remain accessible.

“The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees,” they stated in a post on the Blue Ridge Parkway Facebook page.